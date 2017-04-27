Broncos to host MW Championship

BOISE - The Boise State Men’s tennis team will be hosting the Mountain West Championship this Friday through Sunday at the Appleton Tennis Center.

The Broncos will open the tournament as the 8 seed and face top-seeded Utah State on Friday Night.

The blue and orange have one of the youngest rosters in the NCAA featuring five sophomores, three freshmen, and no upperclassmen.

The men have struggled most of the season. However, Coach Patton says the slate is clean when it comes tournament time.

"this is rock and roll tennis this is rambunctious, fiery and emotional and it's not a tea party. We are playing to get a birth into the NCAA. We are young the youngest team in the country and anything can happen with these guys I think we are going to make a lot of teams nervous I think we are going to make Utah State nervous cause I think we can beat them," said, Head Coach Greg Patton.