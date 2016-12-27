Broncos teammates reflect on McNichols leaving early for NFL

Phoenix,AZ - Bronco running back Jeremy McNichols has decided to give up his senior year and put his name in the NFL draft.

With his time on the blue, he forged strong bonds with his teammates. For them, they know he will continue to represent them playing on Sundays.

Offensive lineman Mario Yakoo said he has watched game film with McNichols nearly every day and as a lineman, he has a special bond with his running back, McNichols. Bronco quarterback Brett Rypien said, McNichols.

His teammates plan on attending a game wherever McNichols plays next year. Three years ago, sophomore David Moa said, when they become teammates all of them did not know that McNichols would have this opportunity for the next level.