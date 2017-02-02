Broncos Sign 13 on National Signing Day

Dan Hawk
5:48 PM, Feb 1, 2017
BOISE - Boise State football head coach Bryan Harsin unveiled the Broncos’ 2017 signing class Wednesday, announcing the signing of 13 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent.

Of the 13 signees, six are slated for the offensive side of the ball, including three wide receivers.  The Broncos also signed quarterback Chase Cord (Peoria, Ariz.), running back Drake Beasley (La Canada, Calif.) and offensive lineman Isiah Moore (Tiffin, Ohio). Moore is transferring from Mesa Community College.
The Broncos signed seven defensive players, including three each at linebacker and defensive back and one STUD.  The lone defensive lineman, Aisa Kelemete, played for Highland High School in Pocatello, Idaho.

The five mid-year signees included cornerbacks Marques Evans (Pasadena, Calif.) and junior college transfer Michael Young (Kansas City, Mo.), offensive linemen John Ojukwu (Boise, Idaho).
In all, the 19 student-athletes hail from eight states – eight from California, three from Texas, two each from Arizona and Idaho, and one each from Hawaii, Missouri, Ohio, and Virginia.


NAME                                   YR           POS        HT          WT                                   HOMETOWN (PREVIOUS SCHOOL)
Drake Beasley                FR        RB        5-11    185                                      La Canada, Calif. (La Canada HS)
Breydon Boyd                FR        LB        6-3       215                                                           Katy, Texas (Katy HS)
Jermani Brown               FR        DB       5-11    175                                      Midlothian, Va. (Midlothian HS)
Damon Cole                    FR        WR      6-1       170                                          El Cerrito, Calif. (El Cerrito HS)
Chase Cord                      FR        QB       6-3       185                               Peoria, Ariz. (Sunrise Mountain HS)
Marques Evans *          FR        CB        6-0       170                              Pasadena, Calif. (Newbury Park HS)
Octavius Evans               FR        WR      6-3       195                                                 Center, Texas (Center HS)
Tyreque Jones               FR        DB       6-2       180                     San Bernardino, Calif. (San Gorgonio HS)
Roman Kafentzis           FR        LB        6-2       200           Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. (Mater Dei HS)
Kekaula Kaniho              FR        DB       6-0       170                                             Kahuku, Hawaii (Kahuku HS)
Aisa Kelemete                FR        DE        6-3       225                                         Pocatello, Idaho (Highland HS)
Isiah Moore                     JR         OL        6-5       285                          Tiffin, Ohio (Columbian HS / Mesa CC)
Zeke Noa                          FR        LB        6-0       220                                           Spring Valley, Calif. (Helix HS)
John Ojukwu *               FR        OL        6-6       285                                                       Boise, Idaho (Boise HS)
Rathen Ricedorff *       RS-JR  QB       6-1       200                 Show Low, Ariz. (Show Low HS / Mesa CC)
Cartrell Thomas             FR        WR      5-9       160                                       Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster HS)
Zachary Troughton *   JR         OL        6-6       320               Maxwell, Calif. (Maxwell HS/Butte College)
Riley Whimpey               FR        LB        6-2       210                      San Clemente, Calif. (San Clemente HS)
Michael Young *            RS-JR  CB        6-0       205        Kansas City, Mo. (Raytown HS / Dodge City CC)

* Already Enrolled at Boise State
 

