Broncos Sign 13 on National Signing Day

BOISE - Boise State football head coach Bryan Harsin unveiled the Broncos’ 2017 signing class Wednesday, announcing the signing of 13 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent.



Of the 13 signees, six are slated for the offensive side of the ball, including three wide receivers. The Broncos also signed quarterback Chase Cord (Peoria, Ariz.), running back Drake Beasley (La Canada, Calif.) and offensive lineman Isiah Moore (Tiffin, Ohio). Moore is transferring from Mesa Community College.

The Broncos signed seven defensive players, including three each at linebacker and defensive back and one STUD. The lone defensive lineman, Aisa Kelemete, played for Highland High School in Pocatello, Idaho.



The five mid-year signees included cornerbacks Marques Evans (Pasadena, Calif.) and junior college transfer Michael Young (Kansas City, Mo.), offensive linemen John Ojukwu (Boise, Idaho).

In all, the 19 student-athletes hail from eight states – eight from California, three from Texas, two each from Arizona and Idaho, and one each from Hawaii, Missouri, Ohio, and Virginia.



NAME YR POS HT WT HOMETOWN (PREVIOUS SCHOOL)

Drake Beasley FR RB 5-11 185 La Canada, Calif. (La Canada HS)

Breydon Boyd FR LB 6-3 215 Katy, Texas (Katy HS)

Jermani Brown FR DB 5-11 175 Midlothian, Va. (Midlothian HS)

Damon Cole FR WR 6-1 170 El Cerrito, Calif. (El Cerrito HS)

Chase Cord FR QB 6-3 185 Peoria, Ariz. (Sunrise Mountain HS)

Marques Evans * FR CB 6-0 170 Pasadena, Calif. (Newbury Park HS)

Octavius Evans FR WR 6-3 195 Center, Texas (Center HS)

Tyreque Jones FR DB 6-2 180 San Bernardino, Calif. (San Gorgonio HS)

Roman Kafentzis FR LB 6-2 200 Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. (Mater Dei HS)

Kekaula Kaniho FR DB 6-0 170 Kahuku, Hawaii (Kahuku HS)

Aisa Kelemete FR DE 6-3 225 Pocatello, Idaho (Highland HS)

Isiah Moore JR OL 6-5 285 Tiffin, Ohio (Columbian HS / Mesa CC)

Zeke Noa FR LB 6-0 220 Spring Valley, Calif. (Helix HS)

John Ojukwu * FR OL 6-6 285 Boise, Idaho (Boise HS)

Rathen Ricedorff * RS-JR QB 6-1 200 Show Low, Ariz. (Show Low HS / Mesa CC)

Cartrell Thomas FR WR 5-9 160 Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster HS)

Zachary Troughton * JR OL 6-6 320 Maxwell, Calif. (Maxwell HS/Butte College)

Riley Whimpey FR LB 6-2 210 San Clemente, Calif. (San Clemente HS)

Michael Young * RS-JR CB 6-0 205 Kansas City, Mo. (Raytown HS / Dodge City CC)



* Already Enrolled at Boise State

