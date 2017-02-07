Broncos receive some national attention

BOISE - What a stretch for the Bronco men’s basketball team. The Broncos riding a three-game win streak to the top of the Mountain West Conference. They’re now a half game ahead of Nevada in the Standings.

The Broncos’ play is also getting them some notice on the national level. Espn’s bracketology has the Broncos making the NCAA tournament as the 14th seed squaring off against basketball royalty the Kentucky Wildcats in the first of NCAA tournament.

Junior guard Chandler Hutchison says it’s important to not get distracted and continue to focus on the task at hand.

"We know we control our destiny from here on out. Whatever has happened the last couple of weeks we have learned from it. We are hungry and we are not going to take this for granite. We are going to continue to stay hungry and keep working and just take it one game at a time," said, Junior guard Chandler Hutchison.

The Broncos also received word today from the Mountain West that guard Paris Austin was named this week's conference player of the week.

He is just the second Bronco to earn the honor this year. This past Tuesday on the road Austin had a career-high 25 points against Colorado State. That game included 19 in the second half. This past Saturday Austin had 16 points against Utah State scoring 12 of his 16 points in the second half.

"He has stepped up into his role definitely. He is a lot more consistent with his game which has been huge because if he's not there we are not even close to first place we are probably down at the bottom with everyone else," said, Junior guard Chandler Hutchison.