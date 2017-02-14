Broncos ranked #7 in the nation

Boise - Congratulations to the Boise State Gymnastics team! With their recent win over Michigan, the team moved up a rank to number 7 in the nation.

Boise State is the only school not from a power five conference to crack this week’s top 10, setting a new school record.

The average score also improved their efforts on Friday night at Denver. Head coach Neil Resnick says it’s the second-highest team score in school history, and the culture has everything to do with it.

"The culture and program philosophy stay the same and the athletes we recruit and go out want to be part of our program, we know they are going to fit into those philosophies and that's what's making us successful,” said Resnick. “Obviously they're pretty darn talented gymnasts as well”

The conference also announced their weekly award winners, and Boise State tabbed two sophomores: Shani Remme and Sarah Means.

Both earned recognition for their performances this weekend. Remme secured MRGC co-gymnast of the week and balance beam specialist of the week. Means was named vault specialist of the week.

The Broncos will compete at Utah State on Friday.