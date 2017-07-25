Broncos picked to win division, three named to preseason all-conference team

Once again, the Boise State Broncos football team has been selected as the favorite to win the Mountain Division title.

The pick was announced this morning at the Mountain West Conference Media Days in Las Vegas.

Boise State earned 21 out of 28 first place votes.

In his fourth year, Broncos Head Coach Bryan Harsin has nine starters back from a team that went 10-3 overall and 6-2 in Mountain West play.

In addition to the poll, the Broncos also landed three players on the preseason All-Mountain West Team.

Senior offensive lineman Mason Hampton, junior defensive lineman David Moa and junior defensive back Tyler Horton all landed on the list.