Broncos lose game two against Nevada 9-1

BOISE - Over at Dona Larsen park, the Boise State Broncos hosted the Nevada Wolfpack for game two of three game set.

In the bottom of the second Morgan Lamb hit a homerun to tie the game up at one-all.

However, that would be the only run the Broncos could muster on the afternoon. Boise state falls to Nevada, 9-1, in six innings.

In the circle, Rainey Dyreson was stellar giving up just two runs with a strikeout over three innings of work.

The broncos will get a second chance to capture the series Sunday with first pitch scheduled for noon. Sunday will also serve as the broncos' senior day, with Boise state honoring its seven seniors following the game.