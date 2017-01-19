Broncos lose 2nd straight

Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 7:06PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
BOISE - After winning seven straight the Boise State Men’s basketball team has seen the wrath of the loss column for two straight games.
The looks to clean up the mistakes before they hit the road this weekend against San José State.
It's the second straight game where the Broncos were unable to come back from such a deep hole. The blue and orange were able to cut a 20 point deficit to just two points in the final moments of the game but the Lobos were still able to edge the Broncos 81-70 at Taco Bell Arena last night.
“We weren’t playing hard, we were playing soft. Not doing the little things, not going hard enough. I don’t know if we got complacent because we started winning games, but I think it’s pretty obvious that a different team came out at halftime. The only thing we changed was going harder, and that can’t be the case,” said, Senior Guard James Reid.
"It starts with our defense what a difference it was in the second half when we guarded them it becomes a game," said, Head Coach Leon Rice.
In the first half, the Lobos were on fire missing just 10 shots and shot 65 percent from the floor. On the other side, the Broncos shot just 35 percent. The loss drops Boise State out of first place in the Mountain West Standings.
"Like I said the margin of error for us is that much," said, Rice.
New Mexico led by as many as 20 points in the 1st half and led 49-31 at the half. The Broncos committed a total of 12 turnovers and had two costly turnovers with 5 minutes remaining in the contest. If you ask the players they say it’s their effort that caused the loss and that will need to be cleaned up immediately.
"Couple of bad turnovers in the first half then get it into a one-possession game and I turn it over twice and give up points on the other end. As far as the team you obviously have to play the whole 40 minutes so it doesn't come down to that," said, Reid.
Boise State returns to the court Saturday, at San José State. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. PT/3 p.m. MT and will be streamed on Mountain West Network.