Broncos look to have a strong offense next year

Dan Hawk
8:32 PM, Jan 10, 2017

PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 27: Quarterback Brett Rypien #4 of the Boise State Broncos drops back to pass during the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl against the Baylor Bears at Chase Field on December 27, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Bears defeated the Broncos 31-12. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Christian Petersen
BOISE - The Broncos have a long time before they kick off the season against Troy and the offense should still be delivering with quarterback Brett Rypien returning.

The team will need to find a replacement with leading receiver Thomas Sperbeck and Jeremy McNichols gone.
On the defensive side, Boise State will need to replace six of their top seven tacklers, as well as figure out the triple option.

Offensively, Coach Harsin wants his team to be more consistent, and on defense cleaning up turnovers.

"Offense overall consistency was the biggest thing that we lacked.  Consistency is always going to be the key on the offensive side.  Defensively I thought we did some really good things we put our defense in some tough spots at times and I thought the offense did keep them off the field when we needed to when it was part of our game plan.  The turnover category has to change we just got to be better in that area," said, Head Coach Bryan Harsin. 

