Broncos Jeffries is a Pole Vault Star

BOISE - Allison Jeffries who once was a gymnast for over 10 years will end her time as the best pole vaulter in school history for Boise State.

This weekend she will compete for the last time for the blue and orange at home in the Border Clash at Dona Larsen Park.

“They didn’t have any girl vaulters in the first meet. My coach came and grabbed me. We are going to throw you in the pole vault and you're going to be great,” said, Pole Vaulter Allison Jeffries.



She was great winning her first meet in high school that same success has carried over into college, becoming the school record holder in both the indoor and outdoor. Her success will hopefully rub on on other girls from the gem state.



“This year especially I’ve been able to open the door for pole vault for Idaho, especially for Boise State. We have a lot more athletes here now. When I came here I was one of the only pole vaulters and nobody knew too much about it,” said, Jeffries.

Now for some being 13 feet off the ground might be scary, and Jeffries herself has admitted that it's a feeling that’s hard to explain, but the rush and excitement of vaulting is all worth it.

"I might be a little bit afraid of heights so that's kinda interesting especially since I'm putting myself up in the air. In the pit of your stomach you feel your nerves and everything and the second you go over you have just this sense of relief,” said, Jeffries.

This weekend it will come full circle for the Senior who will compete one final time in Boise, in front of her family and friends and hopefully set some more milestones along the way.

"I came off an injury last season so finishing out my senior year and the way it's been going I'm just having fun. I'm just happy to look back at my college career and know that I finished out the best note possible for myself," said, Jeffries.

Once her career with the Broncos is done she plans on competing at the professional level and if that doesn’t work she wants to get into broadcasting as a Sports Anchor.

