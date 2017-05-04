Broncos host Senior Day this weekend

BOISE - This weekend at Dona Larsen park Boise State will have senior day against the Nevada Wolfpack. Izzy Sereno is one of two seniors out seven that played for the Broncos for all four seasons.

Sereno is a two-year starter for the program and is also one of the best hitters in the Mountain West Conference with a batting average of .309 with 7 doubles.

This weekend is a big one for the Broncos if they win they will improve their chances of getting to play in the NIT at the end of the season.

"Just being able to have my poster on the outfield and my number on the grass. I remember just yesterday crying on the field about the first seniors I was with as a freshman so," said, Outfielder Izzy Sereno.

"It's also a little bit sad, I've gone through a quite a bit of these and I feel like it gets tougher every time. I believe it's going to be a very competitive series, it's a great matchup, the girls are really looking forward to it. We're going one pitch at a time," said, Head Coach Cindy Ball.

The first game of a three-game series will begin at 4:00 pm at Dona Larsen Park.