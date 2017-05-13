Broncos finish regular season with a sweep of UNM

Albuquerque, NM - The Boise State softball team picked up their first mountain west series sweep in three years against New Mexico by winning 4-1.
The Broncos finished the regular season with a 30-18 overall record and finished .500 in conference play.
It is the fourth 30-win season in the program's nine-year history. Boise state isn't finished either as they will play in the postseason national invitational softball championship, the field will be revealed tomorrow.
The pitching was the difference maker in the weekend series against the Lobos with Christina Washington, Paige Reimann, and Kelsey broadus as the trio combined to hold new Mexico to just one run in the series.