Broncos fall to Aggies in Tennis

BOISE - Boise State welcomed in Utah State Saturday night at the Appleton Tennis Center. Broncos

Jack Heslin led Boise State with a win at No. 3 singles in a 4-1 loss to Mountain West champion Utah State.

Heslin’s win was the lone point the Broncos could get versus the Aggies. With the Win, Utah State claimed their second straight regular season Mountain West Title.

This was potentially a preview of next week’s Mountain West Championship quarterfinal as the Broncos and Aggies stand a good chance of facing off again in the opening round at Boise on Friday.