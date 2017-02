Broncos fall to #12 in Gymnastics

BOISE - Despite four gymnasts claiming at least a share of an MRGC weekly award Boise State fell five spots in the rankings to 12th nationally.

Courtney McGregor led the way with two honors, capturing the Gymnast of the Week honor after winning the all-around title against the Aggies and also the Uneven Bars Specialist of the Week honor.

Sarah Means and Diana Mejia shared Balance Beam Specialist of the Week honors as the gymnasts earned a 9.9 on the apparatus. Means now has three weekly honors on the season while Mejia has four.

Ann Stockwell put up a season-high 9.9 on vault to become the Vault Specialist of the Week.

The ranking is based on the six best team scores with several teams already competed in eight meets this year the Broncos have only competed in six meets.