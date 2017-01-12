Broncos face Fresno State on Saturday

BOISE - The Broncos playing just one game this week with Fresno State this Saturday. Boise State has lost two straight in Fresno.

The blue and orange have won seven in a row overall and sit atop the Mountain West Conference with a 4-0 record.

When the season began the Broncos were picked to finish 5th in the conference the team might not have a clear superstar but if you ask the team they could careless as long as they are playing team ball and winning games.

"People love to talk about our inexperience, but our team is so tight and we've been this way since this group of guys has known each other. Chemistry for anyone that has played any kind of sport - when you got guys that are playing together, age is a number at that point. That's how we play and approach things.

The freshmen are 19 now and they've been in the college ring for three or four months and they know what the deal is. We pride ourselves on our togetherness and toughness together," said, Senior Guard James Reid.