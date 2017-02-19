Broncos Edge Cowboys 91-87

BOISE - The Boise State Broncos were able to rally from a halftime deficit to edge Wyoming 91 to 87 inside Taco Bell Arena.

It was a definitely a team effort as the Broncos scored 54 points in the second frame that even included a 23-6 to run to begin the 2nd Half.

Boise State was led by guard Paris Austin who scored 27 points and right behind him was Chandler Hutchison who finished with 25 points.

From there James Reid scored 12 points and Nick Duncan chipped in with 10 points. It was a needed win as the Broncos will travel to Reno this next Wednesday to square off against Nevada who already beat Boise State this season.

After the game Coach, Rice spoke to the team about his effort from his guard Paris Austin.

“He’s putting a lot of pressure on the defense with the way he attacks. If you look at the film I bet there was a reason we got some really good looks,” said, Head Coach Leon Rice.

“Before the game Coach told me he wanted me to be really aggressive. When I first came in the first half in the few minutes of the game, I didn’t want to try to overdo anything or try to force anything. As soon as he said that I was just like play fast you know and try to make things happen and find my teammates. That's what I was able to do,” said, Guard Paris Austin.