Broncos crush CSUN 79-62

BOISE - Boise State men's basketball closed its nonconference slate Wednesday, with a 79-62 win against Cal State Northridge. The Broncos (7-4) were fast out of the gate, using an early 21-1 run to build a 47-21 lead at halftime.
Chandler Hutchison and Paris Austin led the way with 20 points each. Hutchison added 11 rebounds for his fourth 20-and-10 performance of the season.
Boise State opens Mountain West play Dec. 28, at Utah State. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT and will be televised on ROOT Sports.