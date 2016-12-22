Broncos crush CSUN 79-62

Dan Hawk
10:10 PM, Dec 21, 2016

BOISE - Boise State men's basketball closed its nonconference slate Wednesday, with a 79-62 win against Cal State Northridge. The Broncos (7-4) were fast out of the gate, using an early 21-1 run to build a 47-21 lead at halftime.

Chandler Hutchison and Paris Austin led the way with 20 points each. Hutchison added 11 rebounds for his fourth 20-and-10 performance of the season.

Boise State opens Mountain West play Dec. 28, at Utah State. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT and will be televised on ROOT Sports.

