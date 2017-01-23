Broncos cruise to victory over SJSU 86-64

The Boise State women’s basketball team was in complete control of the San Jose Spartans at Taco Bell Arena yesterday winning 86-64.
Senior guard Brooke Pahukoa cashed in 5 three-pointers and finished the game with 23 points. It is Pahukoa’s sixth 20-plus scoring effort and she has moved into 11th all-time scoring for the blue and orange. She currently sits at 1,166 points.
Boise State now gets set for a showdown with Nevada who lost against Fresno State yesterday. The two teams will play Wednesday in Reno.