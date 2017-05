BOISE - Boise State checked in at number 24 ahead of Washington State who the Broncos will meet in Pullman for the second game of the year.

The Broncos are also one of just two non-power five schools that are in the pole the other being South Florida who checked in at number 19 according to ESPN Mark Schlabach.

Also worth noting former Boise state coach Chris Petersen's Washington Huskies are ranked 9th.