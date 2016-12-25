Boise State working thru Christmas Break

Scottsdale, AZ - The Broncos arrived mid-afternoon for their second practice in an Arizona rainstorm. The Cactus Bowl doesn't allow the team many off the field activities, so, they will put all of their focus on the Baylor Bears, who stumbled into the Cactus Bowl, losing their final six games of the regular season.



The Broncos will enjoy Christmas day served by the Salvation Army for a team Christmas dinner. If you ask the team, they like the idea of the short schedule and just get after it on the gridiron in anticipation of the big game this coming Tuesday night.



"There's not a ton of activities. There is a few which is good and bad. I think our guys like that, that's what we are used to here down here; to prepare and get ready for a game. There is plenty of things they can do on their own and there are certain events set up for them. I think they like the free time when it's work time its work having some of that downtime to do what you want, I think, is kind of cool," said, Defensive Coordinator Andy Avalos.



"I don't think we have ever had Christmas at home since I've been at Boise State but it's been a blast. We've been doing it all over the nation. I got my wife and my kid flew on the plane. She didn't freak it out so that was a win but it's been great to have everyone together. They're a part of the family," said Senior Linebacker Darren Lee.