Boise State to face Weber State in NISC

BOISE - The Boise State softball team punched their ticket into postseason play for the first time in program history on Friday.
The Broncos will face off against Weber State in the National Invitational Softball Championship tomorrow in Ogden, Utah.
The two squads already faced each other back in March with the Wildcats winning, but the broncos are in the tournament riding a four-game win streak and they feel luck is on their side.
"I think for me it's more of a revenge game we are ready, we have seen their pitching we've seen their defense. It's nothing new it's just another team I mean we are playing softball and we love the game," said, Sophomore Rebekah Cervantes.
Sophomore shortstop Rebekah Cervantes has, for the second-straight year, been the leader of the Bronco offense, finishing the regular season with team bests in batting (.413), hits (59) and Head Coach Cindy ball says the winning streak the team has been on should only help tomorrow.
"They say that that winning streaks go in like three weeks where you hit your peak and you just keep going and that's what we are striving for just gaining momentum and continue to keep going," said, Head Coach Cindy Ball.
The 26-team NISC field is broken down into six regional sites with four teams at four of the sites and five teams at two. Georgia State (Atlanta) and Liberty (Lynchburg, Va.) will host the five-team sites, while the remaining host sites are Pacific (Stockton, Calif.), Illinois State (Normal, Ill.), Lamar (Beaumont, Texas) and Weber State.
The six regional winners will move on to the six-team Championship Round, also double elimination, scheduled for May 21-24 at a host site to be determined.