Boise State takes down Wyoming 64-54

Boise - Boise State shook-off the winter chill Saturday afternoon to upset the Wyoming Cowgirls 64-54 at Taco Bell Arena. Marijke Vanderschaaf (20) and Marta Hermida (16) combined for 36 points to lead Boise State to the big victory over then-league-leading Wyoming.

The win improved Boise State to 15-5 overall and 5-4 in Mountain West play. Boise State will continue its crucial two-game homestand versus the top-two teams in the MW on Wednesday at 7 p.m. when they host the Colorado State Rams (16-5, 8-1 MW) who are now in sole possession of first with Wyoming’s loss.

After the game Marijke Vanderschaaf commented on the team's big win at home and why she was able to get to score so much.

”Really great passing from guards Yazia hit me awesome she had great passes. My guards did everything I just finished. I think now everyone notices what they need to do and we are going to finish and we are going to keep going and we are going to get to the Mountain West Championship game,” said, Sophomore Center Marijke Vanderschaaf.