Boise State PG Paris Austin commits to Cal

BOISE - Former Boise State guard Paris Austin has found a new home to play college basketball. The guard is committed today to the university of California.
He was the Broncos second leading scorer a year ago averaging 12 points a game was granted his release from the program this past Thursday. It will be a bit of a homecoming for Austin who is an Oakland, California native.
He will have to sit out a year according to NCAA transfer rules. The Golden Bears finished last season playing in the NIT and went 21 and 13 overall.
Austin had to say on his twitter account. “After talking with my family. I have decided to come home and play for Cal Berkeley. I just want to say thank you to all the coaches.”