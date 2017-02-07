Boise State Gymnastics News & Notes

BOISE - The Boise State gymnastics team is ranked 8th in the latest team rankings released by the NCAA. It is the program's highest weekly national ranking in school history.

They are the only school that’s in the poll that’s not from a power five conference. The Broncos are also the 2nd ranked team in the west region just behind UCLA.

Last season the Broncos ranked as high 9th in the nation. Shani Remme is this week’s MRGC gymnast of the week after her performance this past Friday.

Her score is tied for 21st best in Bronco history. Remme was also named balance beam of the week as well. The gymnast of the week is 2nd time she has had that honor this year.

The team has two remaining home matches this year with Utah State and Denver.