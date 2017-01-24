Alexander named DB Coach at Cal

Berkeley, CA - Justin Wilcox who was recently hired by California to be their next head coach has announced former Bronco Gerald Alexander to be the school's defensive backs coach.

Alexander spent a combined 10 seasons as a player in the NFL (2007-11) and collegiately at Boise State (2002-06) before launching his coaching career in 2012.

He coached last season at Montana State as the secondary coach. He was a three-year starter and four-year letter winner for the Broncos.

Alexander had this to say about the new position (Quote courtesy of Cal Football) "I am grateful for the tremendous opportunity and will do everything I can to help us be a successful football program. A lot of the information I've gained as both a player and early on in my coaching career have prepared me for this opportunity, and I'm eager to begin getting that knowledge to the players in our program," said Cal’s new Defensive Back Coach, Gerald Alexander.