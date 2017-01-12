AFCA wants to make changes to CFB

Nashville, TN - The American football coaches association is holding its annual awards in Nashville and the big ticket item on the agenda how to change signing day for college football.

The AFCA wants to add 10th full-time assistant coach position and also add an early signing period in December.

NCAA Head Coaches showing unanimous support for the proposed added coaching position saying it would allow a better player to coach ratio.

The AFCA is also proposing a new model for redshirting. Right now a player has five years to complete his four seasons of eligibility, the new proposal will allow a student-athlete to take a redshirt season in any year in which he participates in four or fewer games.

