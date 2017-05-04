NAMPA - At Skyview high school this evening 2 rival schools came together for one cause.

Columbia high school joined sky view to compete in a cross check game to raise money for two families dealing with Cystic Fibrosis.

The funds that were raised this evening were split between the two families. A group of students from Skyview high school decided to the community awareness project.

"We've done cross check a couple of times this time it had a lot more student involvement it was great to see how leadership came together and just made everything happen we're not going to forget it everyone is going to remember how not just people from the school but the community as well to make a difference," said, Senior Skyview Senior Paige Pancheri.

With the help tonight the students have a chance to go to an international leadership conference in June in Florida to share their project to help spread more awareness towards cystic fibrosis.