Tom Hanks shares his advice for a lasting marriage

Marital bliss can be hard to find in Hollywood. You would have better luck finding an un-Botoxed forehead or someone sporting their natural hair color. Whether it is getting married numerous times (like stars such as Richard Pryor and Elizabeth Taylor, who got married seven and eight times, respectively) or staying married for less than three days (Britney Spears, we are looking at you), marriages seem to not stand a chance in Hollywood.

That is, except for when it comes to stars like Tom Hanks. Hanks has been married to his wife, Rita Wilson, for 28 years, and the pair simply oozes loveliness and realness. There’s no phoniness or pretense there, just two people who love each other and enjoy one another.

Happy Valentine's Day 28 years of â¤ï¸ â¤ï¸ A photo posted by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on Feb 14, 2016 at 11:31am PST

Hanks was recently asked by Entertainment Tonight what the secret to his long-term relationship was, and he shared these uncomplicated, frank thoughts:

“We just like each other. You start there.”

Hanks explains that he and Wilson “got married for all the right reasons,” and that genuine affection is behind their long relationship. He told Entertainment Tonight that he just likes going home at the end of the day to Wilson, and she certainly feels the same:

.@tomhanks You are the best date in town. A photo posted by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on Dec 12, 2016 at 12:09am PST

Happy Birthday #tomhanks , the love of my life, my best friend, loving father, kick ass grandfather. We love you!!! A photo posted by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on Jul 9, 2016 at 1:39pm PDT

There’s nothing too complex about Hanks’ advice, but it has the simple ring of truth to it. So many people make love sound complicated or are forever talking about how marriage is hard work (which, of course, it can be), but at the end of the day, what really matters is being able to enjoy your spouse. To look forward to seeing their face at the end of each day. To be able to laugh together, work together and grow together.

Looks fade, and attraction can ebb and flow, but as Tom Hanks points out, if you always have true appreciation for your partner, you can get through the tough times. Here’s to real love in La-La Land…and in our own towns.

@tomhanks and I in the car headed to @su2c hey wait…is that @vp #joebiden in the next lane? #standup2cancer #tomhanks #ritawilson A photo posted by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on Sep 9, 2016 at 3:13pm PDT

