Who doesn’t love Mason jars? After all, not only are they wonderful for canning purposes and to store more than just jam, but they’re also great for crafts, like making homemade snow globes, luminaries, you name it. But did you know that the lids are just as useful on their own as they are with the jars?! We didn’t. But we uncovered nine Mason jar hacks that you so need in your life. So get out some Mason jar lids and prepare to be impressed.

1. Fridge Magnets

These magnets are not only clever, but so simple to make. Just place the Mason jar lid around said photo and press, then cut out the circular photos. This doubles as a great gift idea, as well as a fun after-school craft with the kids!

My DIY fridge magnets out of mason jar lids! I think my cutting circles needs some work the best part I can always switch up the pictures #diycrafts #masonjarlids #fridgemagnets A photo posted by Catherine Lindgren (@lindgren_catherine) on Nov 2, 2016 at 10:29am PDT

2. Mini Pies

Yes, you can bake pies in your Mason jar lids! Adorable, right? Mini apple or cherry pies make the perfect dessert for your family or dinner guests. As for the recipe, we like this one for Blueberry-Peach Mason Jar Lid Pies by the Food Network. Here are a few other examples, though, to whet your appetite!

#minipies #cherrypies #masonjarlids A photo posted by Tinia of Lucas Farm (@lucasfarm) on Jul 20, 2016 at 7:06pm PDT

3. Perfect Eggs

You know how you’re trying to make breakfast for your whole family—and maybe some visitors, too—and then the perfect eggs you had envisioned in your head run all over the pan? Not anymore! When you use a Mason jar lid around each egg, you’ll keep all your eggs in one place, not to mention, you’ll look like a professional chef. Kudos to you!

Genius #masonjarlid idea thanks to @sujai0212 and #latkes idea thanks to @lisaveganpact! #breakfast #eggs #masonjar A photo posted by Whitney (@whitneyharperlee) on Apr 10, 2016 at 6:29am PDT

4. Olympic Medals

When you’re trying to get your kids to do certain tasks, tell them you’ll be rewarding them with their very own Olympic medals once they’re done. Yep, you can make them from Mason jar lids! We like this “recipe,” so to speak.

How Olympic medals are really made #behindthescenes #farmerolympics2016 #doityourself #masonjarlid A photo posted by The Farmers Guild (@thefarmersguild) on Aug 17, 2016 at 1:44pm PDT

5. Cookies

I remember my grandma making cookies this way. Any time you have a cookie craving, just grab your nearest Mason jar lid, which can double as a cookie cutter. Need a good sugar cookie recipe? This one, by Kitchn, is one of the best. Hint: It has almond and vanilla extracts, as well as lemon zest. Is anyone else craving a batch right now?

When your boyfriend asks for Christmas cookies & you realize you're not a baker.. #macgyvered #winebottlerollingpin #masonjarlid #nocookiecutterstobefound #improv #likeaboss A photo posted by Ashley Quick (@missashleynicole_q) on Dec 11, 2016 at 5:16pm PST

6. Candles

All Sorts Of Pretty has a very easy DIY candle recipe and, yes, you use your Mason jar lid as the base. Plus, you can get as creative as you’d like, making your candles in various colors and scents. They’re fun to make as gifts or with the kids.

7. Vase

Yes, you can use a Mason jar as a vase, and you can turn it into an even better one by jazzing up the lid with some extra support for your flowers thanks to the addition of some chicken wire. We’re in!

8. Tic-Tac-Toe

People are so creative, aren’t they? Need a quick game for the kids—or adults?! Just grab a few Legos and some Mason jar lids and make this quick Tic-Tac-Toe game. So easy!

Made our own version of tic tac toe! #learningisfun #kinderinspired #masonjarlids A photo posted by Amanda Kucan (@kinderinspired) on Dec 4, 2016 at 8:47am PST

9. Piggy Bank

Make your very own Mason jar piggy bank. Check out the Etsy shop in the following Instagram post or create your own—because we can all benefit from saving our spare change for a rainy day, right?

So there you have it—nine easy Mason jar lid hacks, because when the jam is all gone, we shouldn’t let those lids go to waste!

[h/t: Krazy Coupon Lady]

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.