Tervis has new custom stainless steel tumblers

Popular and playfully designed Tervis tumblers just got a hot (and cold) update: stainless steel. Now fans of the trendy Yeti stainless steel tumbler have a new debate on their hands:

Does it really keep my drink cold for 24 hours, and does it look cool while doing it?

The Tervis stainless steel tumbler has similar features as the cult favorite Yeti Rambler tumbler (20 oz. and 30 oz. sizes, double walls, keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for eight hours). But the new Tervis stainless collection sets itself apart from the more utilitarian Yeti by offering the vibrant colors, designs and customizations that Tervis devotees have come to know and love.

Tervis spokeswoman Kim Livengood told the Tampa Bay Business Journal that the company made a “major investment purchasing several printers that have the technology to print on a round object,” and the detail and color they achieved really shows.

From outdoorsy fishing and hunting imagery to fashionable florals and patterns for pet lovers to sports-themed tumblers, there’s a wide range of designs to choose from. And if you can’t find the perfect design for your Tervis stainless steel tumbler, you can create your own.

Tervis offers a “Customyzer” application that allows you to add full color photos, backgrounds, stamps and fonts to your stainless steel tumbler of choice. That means you can create a modern-day version of those “World’s Best Mom” mugs. Yeti also offers a new custom shop, but so far only simple single-color designs, logos or monograms are available.

Additional selling points for Tervis include a slightly lower price point than the Yeti, and the popular Tervis lifetime guarantee.

Check out the Tervis website to explore the the entire stainless steel tumbler collection. Choose your favorite and get ready to enjoy ice cold drinks in style all summer long!

