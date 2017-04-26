How this teacher dropped 115 pounds after deciding against surgery

Haley Otman
8:38 AM, Apr 25, 2017
7:51 AM, Apr 26, 2017
When her health started to worry her, 25-year-old teacher Laura Micetich, weighing in at over 300 pounds, considered weight loss surgery.
 
But it didn’t take long for her to fall in love with the gym and healthy eating instead.
 

“What initially began as preparation for weight loss surgery (I was considering surgery to get my health under control…) quickly grew into an intense love of health, fitness, and nutrition,” she wrote. “It only took a few weeks for me to realize that I didn’t need to go under the knife. I needed to get under the bar.”

Micetich decided to keep up her new routine and, 1.5 years later, she had lost more than 115 pounds. People from all over became inspired by this Tennessee teacher’s progress on Instagram, and theirongiantess now has 200,000 followers. And no, she didn’t need skin removal surgery, either.

Her prescription is simple: diet and exercise.

Diet

It’s all about moderation and healthy choices, and Micetich doesn’t skimp on protein, either. On theirongiantess, Micetich posts food inspo like turkey and spaghetti squash “meatballs” and strip steak with kale and mushrooms. Her breakfasts might be plain Greek yogurt with a little granola or egg whites, spinach and salsa.

She told Dr. Oz The Good Life she can’t resist sushi, and it’s the perfect combination of delicious and healthy. She also worked hard to cut back on snacks, focusing instead on clean meals and staying hydrated.

Exercise

Micetich told the magazine she only takes one rest day each week, whether she’s in the mood for more or not. She said on Instagram, “Sometimes it’s heaven. Sometimes it’s hell. I’ll meet you there either way.”

This teacher stays busy after school with lift sessions, squats and cardio like the stair master. She posts about her workouts on Instagram as well, to share ideas with her followers.

She says she’s feeling better than ever.

 

What I want most is to nurture your sense of adventure… whether it’s in the world, your thoughts, or in pages of books you read. Finding a sense of wonder in the world is one of the greatest gifts. What I want most is to foster your sense of self… whether it's in the classroom, the boardroom, or the weight room. Finding a sense of self in the world is one of the greatest challenges. Create yourself. And then recreate yourself. Don't be afraid of your untapped potential �������� Back from LA. Time to find focus and take steps toward bettering self. Work hard. Push hard. Grind hard. Summer's around the corner. What will we accomplish? . . . . #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #allnaturalweightloss #fitnessjourney #fitness #beforeandafter #eatclean #buildmuscle #tranformations #transformation #weights #weightlossmotivation #transformationtuesday #exercise #fitnesstransformation #lifestylechange #fitfam #fitspo #beastmode #riseandgrind #lift #getstrong #getfit #motivation #instafit #fitnessinspiration #fitfam #FatLoss

A post shared by Laura Micetich (@theirongiantess) on

Micetich is now selling diet and fitness plans on Etsy, for those who want to try exactly what she did to find such success.

[h/t: Dr. Oz The Good Life]

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top