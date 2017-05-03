Pickle juice soda is now a real thing

Well, maybe, but that doesn’t mean the strange beverage thing has come to an end. Pickle juice soda exists, so you can pretty much kiss everything you thought you knew about soda goodbye. What a time to be alive.

That’s right. You have Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop to thank for this all-new, extremely salty take on soda. The candy shop has locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio, but you don’t have to live nearby to give this insane beverage a try. Because, you guessed it—this product is available online. It starts at $9.99 a bottle with no added cost for shipping.

And, just in case you’re curious about what this actually tastes like, here’s the official word from Grandpa Joe’s.

“Your brain prepares you for the taste of pickle juice (like right from the jar),” the company told TODAY. “It smells just like dill pickle juice as you might imagine. The taste is spot-on. While the flavor isn’t overwhelming, it’s sweet and would definitely satisfy that pickle craving.”

There’s also a video of someone trying it on YouTube, in case you’re interested in seeing an initial reaction to this stuff. The bottle in the video actually came from the Rocket Fizz Candy Shop. So, there’s more than one location where you can find this drink—believe it or not.

Now, this isn’t pure pickle juice. It’s a mix of pure cane sugar, citric acid, carbonated spring water and natural flavoring (which is likely where the pickle juice comes into play), among other ingredients.

If you’re a pickle lover (especially one who loves to just drink the juice straight from the jar), this could be your version of a Unicorn Frappuccino. Because seriously, this is pure magic for a salty beverage fan.

Maybe you’re not into the idea of drinking this on its own, but you could certainly try it out in a cocktail. Who knows, it could take your next Bloody Mary to a whole new level. Of course, you could also be thinking that this sounds absolutely terrible, and honestly, I don’t think many people would blame you for that.

When it comes to Pickle Juice Soda, we’re thinking it’s bound to be a case of either you love it or you hate it—without even trying it. Because sometimes you just know, right?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.