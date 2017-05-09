"Harry Potter" is opening on Broadway next year

The play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” made massive waves when it was released in book format last year. American fans could only read the play while those in the U.K. had the chance to see it live in London. But now, Harry Potter is coming to Broadway, and we are too excited for words.

The story is the eighth installment in the Harry Potter series and tells the story of adult Harry, 19 years after the epilogue in the seventh book. The play follows follow the budding friendship between Harry’s son Albus and Draco Malfoy’s son Scorpius, as the pair begin their first year at Hogwarts.

The play will open at the Lyric Theater on April 22, 2018. The original West End production in London opened in July 2016. It got rave reviews from critics and recently won nine Olivier Awards, which recognizes excellence in professional theater.

The play was written by Jack Thorne and based on a story created by queen J.K. Rowling herself, along with Thorne and director John Tiffany. Music and arrangements for the show were written by artist Imogen Heap, so hopefully it’s only a matter of time until we can buy the soundtrack.

The cast for the Broadway production of “Cursed Child” hasn’t been released yet, but we can only hope that some of the original West End cast members will appear in New York. It has been reported that director Tiffany will stay on to direct the Broadway production, so that could be a good sign.

The play is incredibly long and is divided into two parts. As with the London show, you can either watch it in one extra-long binge watch or watch the production over the course of two days. Tickets for the show will be released this fall, and we have a feeling they’re going to be even harder to get than ones for “Hamilton,” so start saving up your Galleons now. We’ll see you on Broadway!

