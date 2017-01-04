Zoo Boise's male lion put down after battle with cancer
12:37 PM, Jan 4, 2017
Zoo Boise’s 14-year old male lion named Jabari has been put down.
Zoo Boise tells 6 On Your Side Jabari was euthanized Wednesday after a battle with cancer. Last November, he was diagnosed with lymphoma. Jabari was undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, since the diagnosis and while he appeared to be responding well, his condition declined recently.
Zoo Boise Officials say after an additional examination, it became clear that he had not been responding to treatment and with his condition worsening, the decision was made to euthanize him.
Jabari first arrived at Zoo Boise in 2008 along with the two female lions for the opening of the African Plains Exhibit. He will be missed by zoo visitors, as he was a favorite of everyone, often roaring throughout the day.
“Everyone at Zoo Boise is very sad about the passing of Jabari. He was part of our family and we will miss him. There is nothing quite like the roar of a grown male lion. Jabari provided that thrill to hundreds of thousands of people annually during his time at Zoo Boise.” said Steve Burns, Director of Zoo Boise.
Zoo Boise still has two female lions, Mudiwa and Obadiah. At this time, there are no plans for the zoo to get another male lion.