Zoo Boise to get new giraffe

BOISE, ID - Zoo Boise Director Steve Burns confirms the zoo will soon be getting a new giraffe.

The two-year-old – named “Tafari” – with be coming from the Milwaukee County Zoo.

A nationwide search for a new giraffe was conducted after last month’s passing of Julius Longfellow (pictured). Zoo officials had to euthanize Longfellow after he fell and could not get back up, despite valiant efforts by Zoo workers.

“We wanted a female giraffe, but none were available,” Burns said.

No word yet on exactly when the new giraffe will be arriving.