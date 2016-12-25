Zoo Boise open over the holiday week except December 25 and January 1, many animals loving the snow

Winter Storm Warning issued December 26 at 3:45PM MST expiring December 28 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa
Winter Storm Warning issued December 26 at 3:45PM MST expiring December 28 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Umatilla, Union, Wallowa
Winter Storm Warning issued December 26 at 3:45PM MST expiring December 28 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Morrow, Umatilla, Union
Winter Storm Warning issued December 26 at 3:45PM MST expiring December 28 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 2:51PM MST expiring December 28 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Boise, Camas, Elmore
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 2:51PM MST expiring December 27 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Baker
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 2:51PM MST expiring December 28 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Gem, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued December 26 at 2:25AM MST expiring December 28 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Blaine, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Madison, Teton
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 1:57PM MST expiring December 28 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Butte, Cassia, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Minidoka, Power
Winter Storm Watch issued December 25 at 10:41PM MST expiring December 28 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Umatilla, Union, Wallowa
BOISE, idaho - Zoo Boise is open over these snowy days except for December 25th and January 1, 2017. Because they are open and some animals come out in the snow... we went there to take a look and crafted this ode to the zoo and their frosty animals.
'twas the Night Before Christmas
and all through the Zoo...
Not a creature was... wait -- what's that? a Llama...
Many creatures are stirring... and waiting for you.
The amur was pacing, but comfy in cold... their Sibirian home drops to 40 below.
Red Pandas took perch, one high an done low, as they normally would in Hamalayan snow.
Snow leopards sit neatly on their tails so fat.. as they settle down... but not yet take nap.
"You kind of have the place to yourself, and depending on what the weather is like the zookeepers do build a snowman for some of the animals to interact with or other enrichment," said Liz Littman, Assistant Director of Zoo Boise.
So spring sprightly by boot, bus car truck or SUV... your ticket helps defend endangered animals these, all over the world, and in Boise.