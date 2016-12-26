Young boy in hospital after being run over by a pickup truck in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho - A young boy is in critical condition after being run over by a pickup truck while playing in the snow.

Meridian police say a boy between 10 and 13 years old, was playing with other kids at a commercial construction site Friday afternoon. That's when police say a construction worker doing a final check on the property, accidently drove his pickup truck over the boy. Police say the child was partially buried in newly fallen snow at the time.

The worker didn't even realize what happened until other kids brought it to his attention. The injured boy's condition is expected to improve, no citations have been issued, but the accident is under investigation.