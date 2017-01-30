You Get a Car! 9 Fun Facts About Oprah Winfrey

Talk show host, actress, producer, and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey recently celebrated her 62nd birthday so Kristina Guerrero has nine fun facts about this pop culture icon that will impress your friends.

1. Big Money

Oprah's estimated net worth according to Forbes last list of billionaires is $2.9 billion!

2. Global

145 countries were broadcasting The Oprah Winfrey show in its prime which aired nationally for 25 seasons!

3. She'll Make You Famous

Five guests gained fame and eventually their own show from their appearances on Oprah including Suze Orman, Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz, Nate Berkus and Rachael Ray.

4. You Get a Car!

Oprah gave away over $12 million in gifts to her audience at the 2010 taping of her “Favorite Things” show including a VW Beetle.

5. Yummy Recipes

There are 115 recipes in Oprah's new cookbook Food, Health, and Happiness: 115 On-Point Recipes for Great Meals and a Better Life, available on amazon for around $21.

6. Famous Diet

Oprah lost 40 pounds when she started her famous Weight Watcher's campaign... without giving up bread!

7. Movie Star

26 acting credits are listed for Oprah on IMDB, including her role in Selma.

8. TV Star

Over 8 million people watched Oprah guest star on NBC’s hit show 30 Rock.

9. Award Winning

She has 18 Emmy’s and even one Oscar for her role in The Color Purple.

