Ybarra seeks education budget boost

BOISE, ID - Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra asked legislative budget writers for a 6.6 percent budget increase in state funding for schools on Thursday.

Ybarra's request to the Joint Appropriations-Finance Committee calls for $1.679 billion in state general funds, a 6.6 percent increase over the previous year.

Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's budget recommendation only calls for a 6.4 percent increase.

Ybarra tells 6 on Your Side, despite the differences in budget, she believes the governor has the same goals for education, as highlighted in his State of the State address.

"I think the one common ground piece that everybody was supportive of from day one is the career ladder," Ybarra said. "It shows our investment in human capital and focus on goal number one which is attracting and retaining great teachers and leaders."

Otter's recommendation also includes a $10 million increase in classroom technology funding, while Ybarra is seeking $8 million.

Both Ybarra and Otter's budget requests are expected to increase due to enrollment growth across the state.