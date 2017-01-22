Women's March on Idaho a draw for thousands

BOISE - Thousands gathered at the Idaho statehouse Saturday to stand in solidarity with others with like-minded attitudes toward the current political atmosphere. It was part of a national movement called the Women's March on Washington D.C.

Despite the heavy, wet snow, the crowd was full of cheers and seemed to be in good spirits. Organizers said approximately 7,000 marchers participated in the Gem state march.

While opinions on President Trump were loudly expressed through words scrolled on signs and through chants as they made their way through slush in downtown Boise, some thought of the Women's March on Idaho as more of a peaceful gathering where people were taking advantage of their American rights.

"That's what I like about Boise," said Carl Madison, who walked in the march. "You have political theatre at its finest."

Women, men and children made their way from the statehouse to city hall where the rally commenced.

The experience was uplifting for many and even reminded Franklin of what it was like in the Treasure Valley during the Vietnam War Era.

"One time we marched from Mountain Home to Boise, and it was a big deal," Madison said. "There were a lot of people. This is on that scale."

A message of unity was a theme for many who stood together in solidarity. They said it was their way of showing a commitment to fighting back against inequality in the U.S.

"Don't stop fighting, it's your patriotic duty. If you believe in something or you think that something is wrong or oppressive, don't stay silent," said Jenna Franklin, a Boise resident. "It's important that we're all here for each other."