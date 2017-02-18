Women learn about finances at Boise conference

BOISE - Death, divorce and deployment can leave women stranded financially.

The "Smart Women, Smart Money" conference took place Friday at the Boise Centre.

Attendees learned how to create a budget, pay down their debt and plan for the future.

The average U.S. family has over $10,000 in credit card debt, less than $500 in savings and less than $25,000 saved up for retirement.

"That is not enough money [in reference to U.S. family's retirement savings]," said Idaho State Treasurer Ron Crane. "We are going to have a crisis down the road unless we take personal responsibility for our finances."

This is the 17th year for the Treasure Valley conference. According to Crane, it's always been offered to the public free of charge thanks to several local sponsors.