The Boise Police Department is investigating a report of an attack around 9:00 a.m. Saturday in the Lincoln Garage at Boise State University.

A female was walking in the stairwell when she says the suspect grabbed her from behind and attempted to remove her clothing. She fought him off, at which time he ran away.



The suspect is described as a white male, 20 to 30 years old, 5'6, 180 lbs, with short hair and stubble on his face. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt with no logo and a dark grey hat.



If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Department of Public Safety at (208) 426-6911.