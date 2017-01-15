Wolverine and marten caught on camera in Idaho

MCCALL, ID - Researchers from Idaho Fish and Game capture rare video of a wolverine on a remote camera mounted about 12 miles north of McCall. Wolverine are nocturnal and very elusive.

Biologists placed 61 of the small remote video cameras in areas that are likely to serve as habitats for these predatory animals. They also placed bait at each camera location, along with four wire bristled brushed to capture hair from the animals as they took the bait. According to the researchers, the hair will help them determine if only one wolverine visited the site or if there were multiple visitors.

At this particular camera site, scientists say the wolverine and a marten came back to the site multiple times to devour the bait, an entire deer leg.

The Department of Fish and Game hopes the information gathered from the cameras will give them new insight into where wolverine live in the state and also provide a glimpse at population numbers.