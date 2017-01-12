Winter weather collapses greenhouses in Middleton

MIDDLETON,Idaho - A family owned organic herb farm has been hit hard by winter storms. Half of their greenhouses caved in after a build-up of snow and ice. The owner of Purple Sage Farms in Middleton says the damage will set them back months. The snow and ice combined with subzero temperature bent the metal frames of seven greenhouses. No one was hurt in the collapse but almost all of their crop has been impacted.The owner says more of the greenhouses might have been lost, if not for some quick thinking.

"Our son was here with our neighbors and figured quickly I just got move quickly and they took a knife to the plastic on the rest of them and just cut the plastic right down the middle," explained Tim Sommer owner of Purple Sage Farms.

Purple Sage Farms sells its herbs to many restaurants and stores in the Treasure Valley. They say the greenhouses are not insured. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help pay for the repairs.