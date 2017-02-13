What's the Deal with Lifetime Warranties?

One thing is certain in life, if you buy something, it’s probably going to break or wear out at some point. That’s why having a reliable warranty is so important. Jimmy Rhoades has brands that standout in standing behind their products.

1. Stuff You Wear

Patagonia and North Face will repair their jackets for life.

2. Stuff You Use

Ridgid and Craftsman tools offer lifetime warranties, and Cutco will sharpen their knives anytime.

3. Stuff You Stuff

Briggs & Riley repairs luggage even if an airline caused the damage and the Red Oxx warranty that can be willed to your children.

