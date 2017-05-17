What would you do if you were attacked?

KIVI
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Hourly Forecast
Daily Forecast
Severe Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Ski Report
Allergy Report
Weather Videos
Weather Radar
Traffic
+
Traffic Cams
Money
+
Business News
Financial Fitness
Dont Waste Your Money
News
+
Treasure Valley
Submit News Tips
Idaho News
National
Magic Valley
Inside the Statehouse
Good Morning Idaho
World
On Your Side
Making the Grade
Sysco Kitchen
Conquering Addiction
Lifestyle & Tech
Sports
+
Boise State
College of Idaho
Idaho Steelheads
Outdoors
+
Outdoors Stories
Community
+
Community Calendar
Submit Events
SpellingBee
Food
Horoscope
Marketplace
+
Holiday
Photo Galleries
+
PHOTOS
Million Dollar Homes
Contests
+
Enter to Win
Entertainment
+
TV Listing
Local Entertainment
Right This Minute
Videos
+
The List
Watch ABC
Live Stream
Newsy
360 Videos
About Us
+
Contact Us
On Your Side Staff
Advertise with Us
Careers
Station Tours
Current
38
Mostly Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 52°
LO: 39°
HI: 52°
LO: 39°
HI: 52°
LO: 39°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
22
Weather Alerts
Winter Storm Warning issued May 17 at 6:35AM MDT expiring May 18 at 12:00PM MDT in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued May 17 at 6:35AM MDT expiring May 18 at 12:00PM MDT in effect for: Elko
Winter Storm Warning issued May 17 at 6:35AM MDT expiring May 18 at 12:00PM MDT in effect for: Elko, White Pine
Winter Weather Advisory issued May 17 at 6:35AM MDT expiring May 18 at 12:00PM MDT in effect for: Elko
Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 6:21AM MDT expiring May 17 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued May 17 at 3:34AM MDT expiring May 17 at 4:00PM MDT in effect for: Union, Wallowa
Winter Weather Advisory issued May 17 at 3:34AM MDT expiring May 17 at 10:00AM MDT in effect for: Crook, Grant, Morrow, Umatilla, Union
Flood Warning issued May 17 at 2:40AM MDT expiring May 18 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Elko
Winter Storm Warning issued May 17 at 2:27AM MDT expiring May 17 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Blaine, Butte, Custer
Winter Weather Advisory issued May 17 at 2:27AM MDT expiring May 17 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Caribou, Cassia, Clark, Franklin, Fremont, Madison, Oneida, Power, Teton
Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 2:13AM MDT expiring May 17 at 12:00PM MDT in effect for: Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Butte, Cassia, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Weather Advisory issued May 16 at 10:31PM MDT expiring May 17 at 12:00PM MDT in effect for: Owyhee
Wind Advisory issued May 16 at 3:14PM MDT expiring May 17 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Elko
Flood Warning issued May 16 at 9:39AM MDT expiring May 23 at 1:39PM MDT in effect for: Ada, Canyon
Winter Weather Advisory issued May 16 at 9:15AM MDT expiring May 17 at 10:00AM MDT in effect for: Crook, Grant, Morrow, Umatilla, Union
High Wind Watch issued May 16 at 3:37AM MDT expiring May 17 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Cassia, Oneida, Power
Wind Advisory issued May 16 at 3:37AM MDT expiring May 17 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Butte, Cassia, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Minidoka, Power
Winter Weather Advisory issued May 16 at 3:22AM MDT expiring May 17 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued May 15 at 3:04PM MDT expiring May 17 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Gem, Valley, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued May 15 at 3:04PM MDT expiring May 17 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Storm Watch issued May 15 at 4:09AM MDT expiring May 18 at 12:00PM MDT in effect for: Elko
Winter Storm Watch issued May 15 at 4:09AM MDT expiring May 18 at 12:00PM MDT in effect for: Elko, White Pine
22
Weather Alerts
Alerts
Download the 6 On Your Side app
What would you do if you were attacked?
Learn some tips from The Dojo in Meridian
Anna Silver
7:39 AM, May 17, 2017
Share Article
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
"Your mindset has to be survive, survive, survive. create chaos, go crazy," said Chris Peterson, owner of The Dojo in Meridian.
It could happen anywhere, anytime.
Have you ever thought about what you would do if you were suddenly attacked?
Sensei Chris Peterson, owner of The Dojo, teaches self defense classes.
Michelle Woodmansee is his student.
"I do feel more confident in the fact that if i did need to defend myself, I've got a few tools in my belt," said Michelle Woodmansee, student at The Dojo.
But Peterson says there are ways to best prevent an attack.
"I like to say that the first line of defense is staying out of bad situations," said Peterson.
And that means...
"A huge, huge part of self defense comes down to awareness," said Peterson.
A cell phone, head phones or even a book could be huge a distraction.
Peterson says keep your eyes and ears open, walk with confidence and if you feel like something is off...
"Make that note of it and don't just shrug it off and especially if you get that feeling in your gut, you know that's a survival instinct," said Chris Peterson, owner of The Dojo in Meridian.
According to Peterson, one of the biggest mistakes people make...
"Keep that distance. Don't allow them to get within that space," said Peterson.
And don't stick around.
"And they're continuing to come in at me, I'm out of there, I'm taking off and I'm getting to the safest place," said Peterson
But if all prevention measures fail, make a scene.
"It's simply survival at that point and um you know, you fight until you're free," said Peterson.
"Some of the good targets are going for the eyes, smash into the nose, clap on the ears, I can rip on the ears, I can pull on the ears," said Peterson.
After taking Peterson's class, Michelle says she's more confident about defending herself.
"If you think I'm going to be weak enough that you chose me to attack, I am going to prove you wrong all day long," said Woodmansee.
And she wants others to gain that same confidence.
"At least have a baseline of something and even if it's just to instill the not today, I'm not going to be a victim mindset," said Woodmansee.
Peterson also says if you buy pepper spray, buy two and test out one so you know how to use it.
Also make sure it's somewhere you can reach easily.
If you are interested in taking a class, there are on going classes at The Dojo and Peterson says they can also teach self defense classes to small groups who would like to take it together.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story