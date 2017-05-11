WHAT TO DO: Celebrate Mother's Day

Celebrating Mom:

Mother’s Day brush’d Class at Awakenings Coffee House

May 13, 2017

Treat mom to a guided painting class with brush’d at Awakenings Coffee House this Saturday at 1pm! These classes use 100% local art materials, along with local beverages and food to purchase. Admission is only $25 per person. For more information, click here!

Special Mother’s Day Brunch at Even Stevens

May 14, 2017

Mom’s get FREE unlimited Brioche French Toast and a bubbly berry mimosas for just $5. If your mom hasn’t tried brioche french toast, this is the perfect time! For more information, click here!

For Everyone:

Balboa Tea Party at Snake River Tea

May 14, 2017

Boogie Forward is at it again, learn old fashioned Balboa dancing for FREE this Sunday at Snake River Tea in downtown Boise! Join in on something new while enjoying delicious tea! For more info, click here!

5th Annual Idaho Archaeology Fair

May 13, 2017

The 5th Annual Idaho Archaeology Fair is this Saturday, this is a FREE event for all ages. Tour the Assay Office Building and have fun with various archaeology activities! If you love history and archaeology, this is the event for you and your family! For more information, click here!

For The Night Owl:

Salsa Candela at the Knitting Factory

May 12, 2017

Join Salsa Idaho and the Knitting Factory for a night of dancing and live music. Beginners lessons for Merengue, Bachata & Salsa start at 9pm and local live entertainment with social dancing starts at 10! All military + one get in free w/Military ID, for more information, click here!

Todrick Hall & Knitting Factory Presents: Straight Outta Oz at the Egyptian Theatre

May 14, 2017

Broadway Actor, MTV star, American Idol Finalist and Viral YouTube star Todrick Hall has put a new twist on L. Frank Baum’s classic story, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” at the Egyptian Theatre! Tickets range from $28-$153. Get tickets here!