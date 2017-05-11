WHAT TO DO: Celebrate Mother's Day

Treat mom to a guided painting class with brush’d at Awakenings Coffee House this Saturday at 1pm! These classes use 100% local art materials, along with local beverages and food to purchase. Admission is only $25 per person. For more information, click here!
Boogie Forward is at it again, learn old fashioned Balboa dancing for FREE this Sunday at Snake River Tea in downtown Boise! Join in on something new while enjoying delicious tea! For more info, click here!
The 5th Annual Idaho Archaeology Fair is this Saturday, this is a FREE event for all ages. Tour the Assay Office Building and have fun with various archaeology activities! If you love history and archaeology, this is the event for you and your family! For more information, click here!
Join Salsa Idaho and the Knitting Factory for a night of dancing and live music. Beginners lessons for Merengue, Bachata & Salsa start at 9pm and local live entertainment with social dancing starts at 10! All military + one get in free w/Military ID, for more information, click here!
Broadway Actor, MTV star, American Idol Finalist and Viral YouTube star Todrick Hall has put a new twist on L. Frank Baum’s classic story, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” at the Egyptian Theatre! Tickets range from $28-$153. Get tickets here!