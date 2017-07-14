West Nile Virus found in Ada County mosquitoes

ADA COUNTY, ID - Two mosquito traps in Ada County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Ada County Mosquito Abatement District.

This is the first positive test for West Nile Virus in Ada County this year. Ada County Mosquito Abatement is actively going through routine testing of all sites, as well as fogging one square mile around the areas that tested positive. One trap is located on Valley Heights Drive in Boise (north of Columbia Road between Cloverdale and Five Mile Roads) and the other trap is in Kuna on West 4th Street near Indian Creek.

“With the historic flooding we saw this spring, this unfortunately was something we were anticipating this year,” said Ada County Commissioner Dave Case. “When we have positive results like this, our Mosquito Abatement District addresses it immediately. We will continue to monitor these locations, in addition to our regular treatment efforts throughout all of Ada County.”

West Nile Virus is a potentially deadly virus. Mosquitos are most active from dusk to dawn and residents should take measures to protect themselves and their families from mosquitoes that could carry it.

Remember the Ds:

DRAIN any standing water on your property that may produce mosquitos.

DRESS appropriately by wearing light colored, loose long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

DEFEND yourself against mosquitos by covering up exposed skin and apply DEET or another EPA-approved insect repellent.