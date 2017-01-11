West Ada to hold school on MLK and Presidents' Day

10:16 PM, Jan 10, 2017
The West Ada School Board voted unanimously to hold school on both Martin Luther King Jr. Day as well as the Presidents Day holiday.
 
Due to the recent storms forcing schools to close, some of the students in the West Ada district would not have the right number of hours required by the state.
 
The board voted to hold school on both holidays to help get students on track for the year.
 
The board also voted to extend the current semester, so instead of students starting finals on Tuesday, they will now start finals on Thursday.
 

