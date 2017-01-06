West Ada schools will open on Martin Luther King holiday
3:50 PM, Jan 6, 2017
MERIDIAN, ID - West Ada School District has informed parents that its schools will open on Martin Luther King holiday to make up the time lost after closing three snow days this week.
Here is the message from West Ada School District:
This year’s winter weather has resulted in the most school closures in West Ada’s history.
The possibility of such a series of events is addressed in the school district’s policy number 601.20 titled Adverse Conditions and Emergency Closures. While the state allows time for emergency closures in Idaho Code 33-512, if schools exceed the amount of time allowed, this policy addresses how additional days will be made up:
“A third day of emergency closure prior to January 10 will be made up by holding school on Martin Luther King holiday.” To make up the educational time lost after the third closure, school will be in session on Monday, January 16, 2017.